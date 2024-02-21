Wisconsin girl battles leukemia; firefighters rally to support

A cancer diagnosis is never easy, especially when it's for a child.

For the next couple of years, a little girl from East Troy will battle leukemia, but she won't be doing it alone.

Eight-year-old Mary Schroeder practically grew up in a fire station. Her father, Mark Schroeder, is an equipment operator with the Waukesha Fire Department.

After a diagnosis last November, Mary Schroeder is fighting for her life.

Mary and Mark Schroeder

"I didn’t think I was going to lose my hair," she said.

She’s on a grueling treatment plan that will span two-and-a-half years.

"My first nickname was bear," she said.

Her mother, Jennifer Schroeder, said this is because Mary is "fierce and strong."

Mary and Jennifer Schroeder

And she isn’t fighting alone.

Firefighters stepped up in a big way. They’re having a concert at Knucklehead Pub in Eagle on Saturday, Feb. 24, to raise money for Mary.

Dan Nottling and Matt Gundersen heard about the child’s fight through their union.

"At the end of the day, the Waukesha Fire Department is a family," Nottling said.

Mary Schroeder

They hope Gundersen’s band Detour will pack the bar with "Melodies for Mary."

"With the resources we have with the band, Waukesha Firefighters Charities, we decided to get together and jump into action," Gundersen said. "We have door prizes, raffles, looking to raise money for a good cause."

With so many in her corner, nothing can stop this little bear.

"She is beyond stronger than anything I will ever be," Mark Schroeder said. "Being able to face all this and still be as silly and goofy as she is and still have a positive attitude."

"Melodies for Mary" starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24. Detour takes the stage at 8 p.m.

Donations for the Schroeder family are encouraged.