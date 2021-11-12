Wisconsin flu season: DHS official warns cases 'on the rise'

A Wisconsin health official on Friday, Nov. 12 urged residents to prepare for a potentially worse flu season. There is already an increase in cases.

"It is definitely an increase, and it is on the rise," said Tom Tom Haupt, influenza surveillance coordinator with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

Haupt said, so far this season, there are nearly 30 confirmed influenza cases.

"Last year, with our very mild, almost nonexistent flu season – we only had seven at that time," Haupt said. "Two years ago, when we had a typical, normal influenza season, we had 109 cases."

Haupt said that is mainly due to social distancing and mask-wearing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Testing for the flu had also increased.

"Back in March of 2020 when these mandates started taking place, the influenza surveillancing dropped off the table. That’s not only in Wisconsin, but nationwide," said Haupt.

While the flu typically peaks statewide in late January, Haupt said fewer Wisconsinites are getting their flu shots. Only 26% of the state has taken the job. In August, a CVS Health survey found nearly three-quarters of Americans planned to get the flu vaccine.

"Last year at this time, we were at 34%," said Haupt. "The previous year, 2019-2020 season, we were at 28%."

Health officials also point to a more severe flu strain and rising cases at colleges along the east coast as reasons for concern.

"We’re hoping it’s going to be a mild season, but we need to be prepared and vaccinated for this potentially very serious disease," said Haupt.

One encouraging sign: So far this season, there have been zero flu-related deaths. There were also zero flu-related deaths last season.

Children's Wisconsin told FOX6 News that there have been no children hospitalized with influenza thus far this season.

