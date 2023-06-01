Wisconsin's only female tackle football team hopes to keep growing

Like many Wisconsin natives, football is in Mary Ellen Six's blood.

"I just love it. It’s the best sport," she said. "We all love the Packers. We love football. I just love the sport."

It makes a lot of sense, seeing that she suits up every week for the Midwest Mountain Lions football team – the only female tackle football team in Wisconsin.

"We have players from Green Bay and Madison, Chicago, Joliet, all kinds of areas. In fact, we have several players from Minnesota this year as well," said Six.

This is the Mountain Lions' second season, and there is already a noticeable difference between last year and this year.

The Midwest Mountain Lions, Wisconsins only female tackle football team, practice in Kenosha

"We doubled our roster, literally doubled our roster," said Six.

"We have more talent. We did good last year. Like, we actually did great. It’s just we were limited on players," said running back Adrienne Procter.

Adding players isn't an easy task, but it was a point of emphasis for Six, who is also the owner of the team.

"We do a lot of advertising on social media. Just going to a lot of different events, like flag football, softball, other sports where women might be who might be interested in playing football," she said. "We just try to get out and find as many people as we can."

Procter made the trip from Chicago to Kenosha to practice, even though she is out with a knee injury.

"I come out and watch, and I learn because they’re adding something new," she said. "I want to know what they’re adding new so, when I do come back, I already will be ready."

It's not just passion for the game, it's the camaraderie that makes the group so close.

"You build relationships here. So, it’s like finding new friends, lost family. Everybody comes together. We go after what we want," Procter said.

"That’s one of the focuses we are trying to do, is that we are trying to focus on sportsmanship, on team camaraderie, on being a single unit, on being a family," said Snoopy Shuster.

It's truly a family for Shuster and Six – they got married because of the game.

"Both of us love football. So, that’s what brought us together. She was actually a player in 2011 on the team I was playing for. So, that’s how we met," Six said.

Shuster, the offense and defensive line coach, believes the sense of family leads to success on and off the field.

"You’re creating the culture of, you know, as the new members come in, you’re the big sister. You know, you’re the bigger sibling. You have to take care of your younger siblings – especially if you want the whole team to succeed," said Shuster. "Football’s not an individual sport. You need all 11 on the field every moment."

One of the problems, historically, for women's football in the area is its longevity. Keeping the Mountain Lions family together is paramount.

"One of the biggest problems in women’s football is longevity of teams," Six said. "What I really want to do is to build a foundation for this team to last long term, because I want women in this area to have something to keep playing."

There seems to be one way for Six and Shuster to make sure that happens.

"She coaches the line and I don’t play on the line. So, it’s fine," Six laughed.