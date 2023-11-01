Wisconsin eye drops homicide trial; Detective testifies about finances

Forgery, fraud and theft were at the heart of the prosecutor's case in the eye drops homicide trial in Waukesha County on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Prosecutors say Jessy Kurczewski poisoned Lynn Hernan in October 2018 – killing her. The state's case on Wednesday, Nov. 1 laid out in detail that Kurczewski bled Hernan dry – leaving her virtually penniless by the time she died.

Hour after hour after hour, a Waukesha County detective testified about financial details which were eye-opening – as detectives pieced together Hernan's purchase pattern before Jessy Kurczewski entered Hernan's life.

Jessy Kurczewski

"Almost all of Lynn Hernan's transactions occurred in Waukesha County area," said Nate Plennes, Waukesha County detective.

Hernan would bank in-person, often pay cash – no ATM withdrawals. The woman who did not own a computer rarely used a credit card – nor knew how to use a smartphone. But by the time Hernan died, her accounts showed consistent unusual trends and money transfers and online payments.

"It’s definitely out of the ordinary," Plennes said.

Nate Plennes, Waukesha County detective

But records show a common denominator was where the money was going – Jessy Kurczewski.

Thousands of dollars were spent at Milwaukee County bars, Payday Loans, Potawatomi Casino, credit cards, and ATM withdrawals from Kurczewski's bank accounts.

While Hernan was in th hospital, her bank accounts showed $4,300 worth of debit transactions. By the time Hernan died, her $250,000 inheritance from her mother's death was virtually gone. When Hernan's bank accounts were closed, there was just $88.76 available.

Detectives also found forged bank documents in Hernan's name used by Kurczewski to obtain loans in Hernan's name in the months before Hernan died.

Detective Plennes spent all Wednesday on the stand – more than seven hours under direct examination by the state. Prosecutors will resume their case Thursday morning. The defense has not had a chance to begin its own cross-examination of Det. Plennes.