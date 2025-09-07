Wisconsin energy bills; cooler temperatures, credits on the way

The Brief We Energies says high summer bills stemmed from heavy air conditioning use, not rate hikes. Customers will see $25 credits on September and October bills due to lower-than-expected fuel costs. Officials urge winter prep: seal gaps, replace filters, inspect furnaces and consider budget billing.



Cooler temperatures are bringing relief not only outdoors but also to energy bills, according to We Energies.

What we know:

The utility company says some customers may still be seeing higher bills from the summer months, when air conditioners and fans were working overtime.

"Our rates haven’t changed since the first of the year, but I think what people are experiencing was the really hot summer," said We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway.

Bills are expected to ease this month and next as usage drops, Conway said. Customers will also see a $25 credit in September and October because the company’s 2024 fuel cost estimates came in higher than actual costs.

"People this month and the next month should see bills go back to what they normally see in the fall, plus they will see a credit on all of those bills as well," he said.

What you can do:

Conway also shared tips to prepare for winter.

"You can seal gaps and cracks around doors and windows," he said. "Now is a good time to get in touch with your HVAC company so they can do a fall inspection on your furnace because that is going to really pay dividends over the winter."

A new air filter alone could cut energy use by up to 15%.

Conway said that We Energies’ Budget Billing program helps households avoid steep fluctuations in monthly bills. It’s designed to even out seasonal variations in an energy bill.

"It smooths out the costs for those peaks and valleys," Conway said.