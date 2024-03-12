Wisconsin elections review: Recall targeting GOP leader falls short

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said, not 24 hours after receiving signatures for the recall of Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, its first review shows organizers don't have enough.

Early Tuesday morning, March 12, a special Wisconsin Elections Commission meeting dealt the recall a crucial blow. The commission's initial review found that of the 10,703 signatures submitted, only 5,905 came from the speaker's original assembly district.

The commission's "recall manual" says organizers need enough signatures to equal at least 25% of the votes cast in that district for the last gubernatorial election. That number is 6,850.

A review of the petition found signatures not just from outside the speaker's original Racine County district, but from Illinois, Texas and Even Georgia. Each one would not count.

Back in Wisconsin, the state maps are adding confusion.

In 2022, the state Supreme Court ruled the state's legislative maps were unconstitutional. Last month, Gov. Tony Evers signed new maps into law but they don’t take effect until fall. That leaves no answer for which maps should be used for a special or recall election.

On Tuesday, the commission ordered the state’s Department of Justice to formally request clarification from the Wisconsin Supreme Court on that, which would then help decide the fate of the recall.