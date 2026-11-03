The Brief Voters across Wisconsin cast ballots in the 2026 elections. Election results will start coming in once polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. FOX6 News will have live, local election coverage throughout the day Tuesday.



The 2026 Wisconsin election results will start coming in once polls close at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Check the races and the most recent vote totals below.

Statewide races, referendums

By the numbers:

IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.

All Wisconsin election results

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News is tracking results in a number of key races across Wisconsin.

Wisconsin election coverage

How to watch:

FOX6 News will bring you live coverage of Election Day across Wisconsin, including live results and expert analysis when polls close. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on FOX6, streaming on FOX LOCAL and YouTube.

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