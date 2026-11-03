LIVE RESULTS: Wisconsin elections, Congressional races November 2026
MILWAUKEE - The 2026 Wisconsin election results will start coming in once polls close at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Check the races and the most recent vote totals below.
Congressional races
By the numbers:
IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
All Wisconsin election results
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News is tracking results in a number of key races across Wisconsin.
- Wisconsin statewide races, referendums
- Wisconsin Congressional races
- Wisconsin State Senate races
- Wisconsin State Assembly races
- Local races
Wisconsin election coverage
How to watch:
FOX6 News will bring you live coverage of Election Day across Wisconsin, including live results and expert analysis when polls close. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on FOX6, streaming on FOX LOCAL and YouTube.
The Source: The Associated Press provides election results and projects winners. FOX6 News curates those results into race-by-race breakdowns.