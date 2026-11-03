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LIVE RESULTS: Wisconsin elections, Congressional races November 2026

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
You Decide
Published November 3, 2026 2:00 PM CST
Published November 3, 2026 2:00 PM CST

The Brief

    • Voters across Wisconsin cast ballots in the 2026 elections.
    • Election results will start coming in once polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
    • FOX6 News will have live, local election coverage throughout the day Tuesday.

MILWAUKEE - The 2026 Wisconsin election results will start coming in once polls close at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Check the races and the most recent vote totals below.

Congressional races

By the numbers:

IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.

All Wisconsin election results

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News is tracking results in a number of key races across Wisconsin.

Wisconsin election coverage

How to watch:

FOX6 News will bring you live coverage of Election Day across Wisconsin, including live results and expert analysis when polls close. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on FOX6, streaming on FOX LOCAL and YouTube.

Related

How to watch Wisconsin election coverage on FOX6
article

How to watch Wisconsin election coverage on FOX6

FOX6 will bring you live coverage of Election Day across Wisconsin, including live results and expert analysis when polls close.

The Source: The Associated Press provides election results and projects winners. FOX6 News curates those results into race-by-race breakdowns.

You DecideNewsWisconsin2026 Elections