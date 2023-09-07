Wisconsin early goose hunting season underway, bag limit applies

Wisconsin's early goose hunting season is in full swing, and the Department of Natural Resources said there are 60% more geese than the long-term average this year.

Early goose season runs until Sept. 15, and the full season kicks off Sept. 16. The daily bag limit during the early hunt is five, and the DNR said to be aware of where you're hunting because the lake could be surrounded by private land.

"If they're going to be on the land, they'd have to have consent from the landowner," said DNR Conservation Warden Jimmy Moore. "Once a bird is harvested, you want to make sure you immediately retrieve that downed animal. If it ends up on private property, you will have to get consent from the landowner to retrieve it."

The DNR also said to make sure the waterfowl you're going to harvest is the right one. There are a lot of huntable species that are not in season right now.

Additionally, while deer season is still a couple months away, bear season has begun.