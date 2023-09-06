Wisconsin's 2023 bear hunting season opens, DNR issues reminders

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that the 2023 bear hunting season opened Sept. 6.

The black bear is emblematic of the north woods, and drawing the chance to hunt bear is a coveted opportunity.

The 2023 bear season is open from Sept. 6 to Oct. 10, with specific regulations based on a hunter’s bear management zone. Hunters should know the management zone in which they are licensed to hunt and review the specific bear hunting regulations within that zone.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Zones A, B and D: Where dogs are permitted

Sept. 6 to Sept. 12 – With aid of dogs only.

Sept. 13 to Oct. 3 – With aid of dogs, bait and all other legal methods.

Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 – With aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs.

Zones C, E and F: Where dogs are not permitted

Sept. 6 to Oct. 10 – With aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs.

Wisconsin is home to a thriving and expanding bear population, estimated at approximately 26,000 bears. The resident bear population covers more than half the state, primarily in the forested regions of northern and central Wisconsin, with a continued trend of slow southward expansion. Bear hunters should expect another year of quality bear hunting this fall.

General information regarding how to hunt bear, regulations and hunting hours is available on the Wisconsin DNR’s Bear Hunting webpage.