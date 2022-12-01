Wisconsin DOT winter warning; 'refresh your winter driving habit'

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) released the Law of the Month' safe winter driving' on Thursday, Dec. 1, and warns people that driving in the winter months can lead to dangerous conditions on the road.

According to DOT, It's harder to control or stop a vehicle in snow, sleet, and ice. Last season, winter weather contributed to more than 15,000 crashes that killed 38 people in Wisconsin.

"We remind every driver to refresh your winter driving habits. Re-familiarize yourself with the way your vehicle reacts to slippery conditions," Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. "Recognize that you must slow down and allow more time for your trips no matter how far you travel. Make sure your vehicle is prepared to make it through the winter months."

Safe winter driving is Wisconsin State Patrol's December Law of the Month to remind people of the critical rules to follow that will protect all travelers this season.

State law requires drivers to travel at reasonable and prudent speeds for current conditions. Speed limits are set for when roads are clear and dry, so driving at the posted speed limit in slippery conditions may be too dangerous. Many winter crashes and slide-offs are caused by drivers going too fast in hazardous conditions.

Snowplow safety

Wisconsin DOT said snowplow drivers work long hours to clear nearly 115,000 miles of roads across Wisconsin, so everyone needs to give them the space they need to get the job done.

When approaching a snowplow that's clearing ice or snow or laying salt or sand, state law requires drivers to stay at least:

200 feet back on a highway with a speed limit of more than 35 miles per hour

75 feet back on the road with a slower speed limit

DOT warns people that road conditions ahead of a plow are likely worse, so drivers should be cautious if passing a snowplow. Plow drivers have limited visibility, and the vehicles often create a cloud of snow that can obscure visibility for all.

How to stay safe in winter

Drivers should always be prepared on every trip behind the wheel. Stay off the roads during severe winter weather and wait until conditions improve. Staying home eliminates the crash risk and helps clear the streets for first responders and snowplow drivers.

The State Patrol recommends the following winter driving tips:

If you must travel, check 511wi.gov for road conditions or incidents.

Snow means slow. Allow extra travel time, following distance, and reduce your speed during winter conditions.

Don ' t be overconfident in four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicles. All vehicles require additional time and distance to stop in adverse conditions.

Avoid using cruise control in winter conditions.

Buckle up and put your phone down while driving. Every trip, every time.

Have a fully charged phone and an emergency kit in your vehicle

If you get stranded or slide off the road, stay buckled up in your vehicle and call for help. Getting out of the vehicle is very dangerous, especially in winter weather.

Wisconsin DOT has provided the Law of the Month video and news release on Wisconsindot.gov.