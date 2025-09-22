Wisconsin dog breeder rejects $55K fine; disputes animal welfare violations

The Brief A Wisconsin dog breeding farm has been asked to pay a $55,000 fine over alleged animal welfare violations. Ridglan Farms rejected the fine on Monday, Sept. 22. A special prosecutor is already investigating potential criminal charges.



A controversial Dane County dog breeder says it did not allow unlicensed employees to perform painful surgeries on beagles – or if they did, regulations allowed for it.

Ridglan Farms update

What we know:

For nearly 60 years, Ridglan Farms has been breeding beagle puppies for scientific research.

Earlier on Monday, Sept. 22, Ridglan's owner, manager and lawyer met at the headquarters of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) in Madison. DATCP called it an enforcement conference – it was closed to the public. Officials asked Ridglan Farms to agree to 311 violations of state animal welfare regulations and pay a $55,000 fine.

DATCP officials said the violations relate to three injured animals noted during inspections and more than 300 so-called cherry eye surgeries performed by employees who were not licensed veterinarians.

Ridglan Farms said they believed the surgeries were legal because the animals involved are research animals, not breeding animals – and research animals have a lower standard of what constitutes humane treatment. That could be important point in the legal challenges facing Ridglan going forward.

Statement from Ridglan Farms

What they're saying:

Ridgland Attorney Eric McLeod said the two sides did not come to an agreement on the alleged violations.

"Today’s meeting with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) was scheduled to discuss a previously proposed enforcement settlement issued by the state agency. Ridglan Farms has been regulated by both federal and state agencies for many years and we have a long history of receiving highly favorable inspection reports from both the United States Department of Agriculture and DATCP. Given that history, we were surprised by DATCP’s recent claims contained in the proposed settlement that do not correlate with their own previous determinations or those of other established animal care experts. We believe DATCP’s claims are both legally and factually inaccurate, and today’s meeting did not result in an immediate resolution of those claims.

"We have continually sought to work with the agency to better understand why their interpretation and enforcement of Wisconsin State regulations appears to have changed. We hope these changes are not associated with any pressures being exerted by groups or individuals opposed to animal research. Nevertheless, our goal is compliance with all applicable regulations and we will continue to work with state regulators to address any concerns they may have.

"The vast majority of research at Ridglan Farms is focused on developing new and improved veterinary treatments for pet animals. Dog vaccines and other health interventions naturally require testing in dogs before they can be approved for use in vet clinics and other animal health settings. We hope this matter can quickly be resolved to ensure this important and necessary research can continue without disruption."

What's next:

In August, DATCP officials told FOX6 Investigators, if Ridglan refused to accept the fine, the charges would be referred to the district attorney.

A special prosecutor is already investigating potential criminal charges. His decision is expected soon.

