Wisconsin dog breeder sues activists, judge hears oral arguments

The Brief A Wisconsin beagle-breeding farm said activists interfered with its business. Both sides made oral arguments to a Dane County judge on Thursday, Oct. 9. A criminal investigation into alleged animal cruelty remains ongoing.



A controversial Wisconsin beagle-breeding farm said activists interfered with its business by threatening to publicly shame customers.

The backstory:

Ridglan Farms breeds beagles for use in scientific experiments. In April, the breeder sued Dane4Dogs over a letter the activist group sent to the breeder's customers. That letter "strongly encouraged" customers to stop doing business with Ridglan Farms or find their names on a published listed.

What they're saying:

Both sides made oral arguments to a Dane County judge on Thursday, Oct. 9. Ridglan Farms called the letter extortion, while Dane4Dogs said it amounts to a boycott protected under the First Amendment.

"That clearly crosses the line from protected speech, from protected protest, activism, what have you, into wrongful tortious conduct," said Attorney Eric McLeod, who represents Ridglan Farms.

"If that’s extortion, if that’s unlawful, then every divestment campaign – every boycott – would suddenly be opening those activists up to potentially ruinous litigation," said Attorney Steffen Seitz, representing Dane4Dogs.

What's next:

Dane County Judge Jacob Frost promised to issue a ruling soon to decide whether the case will proceed to trial. Meanwhile, a criminal investigation into alleged animal cruelty at Ridglan Farms remains ongoing.

