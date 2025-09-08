Wisconsin digital safety concerns as students head back to school
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is raising awareness of some of the ways the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) works to protect kids in a digital world. This, as students head back to class.
Leaders from DOJ’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and the Office of School Safety (OSS) joined Kaul on Monday, Sept. 8, along with local school and law enforcement leadership in Waukesha for a news conference regarding digital safety for students.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
This is a developing story.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.