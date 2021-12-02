Wisconsin DHS on COVID variant omicron, vaccine boosters

Wisconsin experts were prepared to answer questions on Thursday, Dec. 2 about the state's COVID-19 response, vaccine booster doses, and hospital capacity. This, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus has turned up in the Midwest – specifically in Minnesota.

Among those slated to speak are:

Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health

This is a developing story.