Wisconsin DHS COVID Pfizer booster recommendations

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing its recommendations for who should get a third Pfizer COVID shot.

The first rule of thumb is not to mix vaccines. If you're considering a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine, you should have received Pfizer for your first and second doses.

Not everyone is eligible for that third dose. Right now, you must meet certain criteria to receive it.

"We receive a lot of phone calls," said Marwa Bakr, Infinity Pharmacy owner and pharmacist.

At Infinity Pharmacy near 60th and Cleveland Bakr said Monday, Sept. 27 they've been busy administering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine since last week following the CDC's endorsement of the third dose for certain groups.

"Winter is coming soon, so a lot of people were nervous," said Bakr. "Most of them they already received their first and second shots at the pharmacy."

The Wisconsin DHS recommends the following groups should get a Pfizer booster at least 6 months after their first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine:

People age 65 and older

Residents in long-term care

People ages 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions, including but not limited to cancer, diabetes and heart failure

The DHS says you may receive a Pfizer booster shot if you are:

Between the ages of 18 and 49 with an underlying medical condition

At an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure in your workplace

That includes first responders, educators and postal workers.

"They are more relieved," said Bakr. "They are happy."

Bakr said patients who return to roll up their sleeve for the third time can make an appointment online, but the pharmacy also takes walk-ins.

"We tell them you are welcome to stop by," said Bakr.

If you're unvaccinated, Bakr has doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available. Plus, she said it's important to know that you can get your flu shot at the same time as your COVID-19 vaccine.

"Which makes it very convenient for them," said Bakr.

According to the CDC, people in the recommended groups who received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will likely need a booster shot, but guidance on a third shot of those vaccines is still being reviewed.