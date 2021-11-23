Wisconsin COVID cases hit highest rate of 2021: DHS

Milwaukee County officials, including County Executive David Crowley, on Tuesday, Nov. 23 shared the latest case trends and information related to COVID-19.

In Milwaukee County, there is an average of 267 new COVID-19 cases per day, along with roughly three deaths. Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor, said there are currently more people hospitalized due to the virus than at any other point in 2021.

"When it comes to COVID, we’re not even close to out of the woods. We are deep in the woods," Weston said. "Wisconsin is the sixth-worst state in the country in cases per population. We have more cases per day than any other point that we’ve seen in 2021."

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin showed the pandemic's continued spread. The state Department of Health Services' most recent report, posted Monday, showed a seven-day new case average of 3,148 per day. There were 4,264 cases reported on Monday alone. Both figures are the highest reported thus far in 2021.

Milwaukee leaders continue to urge people to get fully vaccinated. For those who are vaccinated, booster shots are recommended.

