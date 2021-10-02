Wisconsin Conservatory of Music instrument drive benefits students

Folks stopped by the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music (WCM) instrument drive on Saturday, Oct. 2 – dropping off donations that will make a difference.

Operations manager Nolan Thomas said the organization needs percussion, bass, string, guitar and wind instruments.

"We want to pass that story along to the students so they can continue on the legacy of music coming from one culture going to another," Thomas said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

While some instruments are given with a little history, others are given with a kind heart. Cello player and former teacher Bruce Barr knows it will make an impact.

"The kids that were in music also started to learn their math better, so it’s an educational skill," Barr said. "You learn how to count, tempo, note value, all of that, so it really helps a lot of skills – but then it’s a life skill, you also work together as a group to make music."

From teaching tots to those young at heart, WCM gets instruments refurbished and into the hands of families in need.

"We're able to do that completely free to the students because we want to encourage their musical growth as much as possible," said Thomas.

WCM hopes to receive 60-80 instruments to meet demand and give out about 100 this year.

Each repair costs about $180. For more information on making a donation – an instrument or monetary – visit the WCM website.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.