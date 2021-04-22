Wisconsin Center’s COVID-19 vaccination site will close May 28

article

The Wisconsin Center’s last day as a FEMA vaccination site will be Friday, May 28. To date, the Wisconsin Center has been averaging approximately 2,000 vaccinations every day.

"We always knew that this site wouldn’t be a permanent site, but this still gives us over a month to utilize it," said Wisconsin Center spokesperson.

Parking is free at 500 W. Wells Street, with additional overflow parking available in a surface lot at Vel R. Phillips & Wisconsin. You do NOT need to pay if you park in these lots.

Open to all who live, work, or study in Wisconsin. Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Call the COVID-19 hotline for more information 414-286-6800 or visit milwaukee.gov/covidvax.

The Northwest and Southside Health Centers began their walk-in vaccination clinics on Monday, April 19 and these sites will continue for walk-in vaccinations after the Wisconsin Center site closes.