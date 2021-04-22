DHS transitions to VaccineFinder; helps public easily find providers

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, April 22 that it will begin using VaccineFinder to help people more easily locate available vaccine providers who are open to the public.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched the VaccineFinder tool in March to help people find COVID-19 vaccine in their area. Next month, the tool will replace the DHS map of COVID-19 vaccine providers that launched in February.

A news release says VaccineFinder gives users a more customizable experience when searching for vaccine. In addition to standard information, such as days and hours of clinics, users will be able to filter their search by vaccine type, adjust the search radius, and see at a glance which vaccine providers have vaccine in stock. DHS will continue to work with vaccine providers to ensure the data populating VaccineFinder is current.

People can also call the toll-free vaccine hotline at 844-684-1064 with questions or for help finding or registering for a vaccination appointment. The hotline is available in English, Hindi, Hmong, Somali, and Spanish.

In addition, certain vaccine providers are also using the COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. Anyone can register for an appointment using the vaccine registry. Other providers may use their own scheduling system.