Wisconsin Center FEMA COVID vaccine site closes

The FEMA mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Wisconsin Center closed Friday, May 28. Opening on Jan. 12, it provided more than 140,000 doses.

Anyone who received their first vaccine dose at the Wisconsin Center will be able to visit the Northwest Health Center – 6431 N. 76th Street – or Southside Health Center – 1639 S. 23rd Street – to receive their second dose.

In observance of Memorial Day, all Milwaukee Health Department vaccination sites will be closed on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31 along with most city of Milwaukee buildings. The COVID-19 hotline – 414-286-6800 – will still be available on those dates to answer any questions.

In addition, the health department continues to bring vaccines to the community through mobile vaccination clinics. To date, over 150 mobile clinics have taken place and more than 100 future clinics are scheduled.

"I am incredibly proud of the work that the Milwaukee Health Department staff has done to vaccinate the community at the Wisconsin Center," said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our staff, FEMA, our Federal and State partners and the soldiers who came to Milwaukee from across the country to vaccinate our city and save lives. We look forward to shifting to the next phase of our vaccination strategy and focusing our efforts on bringing vaccine into the community."

Moving Milwaukee Forward expires

On Tuesday, June 1 the Moving Milwaukee Forward Health Order will expire along with the mask ordinance. The health department reminds city residents and visitors to continue to follow safety protocols and wear masks over Memorial Day weekend.

Beginning on June 1, businesses may choose to enact their individual COVID-19 safety policies.

The COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people dropped to 49.6 over the past week – considerate moderate transmission and a significant decrease from 110.6 at the beginning of May.

The test positivity percentage remains in "low transmission" at 3.3%.

The percent of Milwaukee residents ages 16 and older who are fully vaccinated rose to 42.1%.