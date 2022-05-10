Wisconsin Center expansion concrete pour, downtown Milwaukee

article

Expansion of Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center reached a major construction milestone on Tuesday, May 10.

Crews poured approximately 450 cubic yards of concrete Tuesday. The pour was part of the convention center's storm trap. It will serve as a water storage system to slow down the amount of stormwater entering the street's sewer system – and reduce water runoff on the streets.

Wisconsin Center expansion rendering - Wells and Vel R. Phillips entrance

The $420 million Wisconsin Center expansion will increase the exposition hall square footage by 112,000 square feet, totaling 300,000 contiguous square feet, plus 24 additional meeting rooms, a minimum of 400 indoor parking spaces, and a 30,000 square foot fourth-floor ballroom with seating for 2,000 and views of the city.

Officials say the project will support at least 2,000 full-time equivalent jobs and $100 million in on- and off-site construction wages during construction.

The new building was expected to open in early 2024. Learn more about the Wisconsin Center expansion.