Wisconsin Center expansion walk-through revealed

The Wisconsin Center District unveiled on Friday, May 21 a digital walk-through experience to give stakeholders an inside look at the Wisconsin Center expansion.

A news release indicates the 3D video showcases unique features including the two-story water feature and collaborative staircase, along with important programming highlights including flexible meeting rooms, vertical transportation strategy, expanded exhibition hall and rooftop ballroom, and multiple terrace, outdoor, and informal and communal spaces.

Once completed, the $420 million Wisconsin Center expansion will increase the exposition hall square footage by 112,000 square feet, totaling 300,000 contiguous square feet, plus 24 additional meeting rooms, a minimum of 400 indoor parking spaces, and 30,000 square foot fourth-floor ballroom with seating for 2,000 and views of the city.