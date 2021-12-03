Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Capitol holiday tree lights up rotunda

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Holidays
FOX6 News Milwaukee

2021 Wisconsin Capitol holiday tree lighting

Gov. Tony Evers hosted the 2021 holiday tree lighting ceremony in the Capitol rotunda, Friday.

MADISON, Wis. - The holiday season hit the Wisconsin Capitol on Friday, Dec. 3 as Gov. Tony Evers hosted the holiday tree lighting in the rotunda.

The governor was joined by other elected officials, students and families. The theme for this year's tree is "Hometown for the Holidays."

This story was reported from Milwaukee.

