Wisconsin Broadcasters Association: FOX6 gets 3 top honors
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) announced on Saturday, May 1 its Awards for Excellence in 2020. FOX6 News is proud to announce it pulled in top honors for the following categories:
- Best spot news: No Charges for Officer Mensah
- Best feature: Driveway Turned Center Stage
- Best live on-scene reporting: Aaron Maybin
FOX6 also won multiple other honors from WBA. For a look at the entire list of winners in television and radio, CLICK HERE.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.