Wisconsin Broadcasters Association: FOX6 gets 3 top honors

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) announced on Saturday, May 1 its Awards for Excellence in 2020. FOX6 News is proud to announce it pulled in top honors for the following categories:

FOX6 also won multiple other honors from WBA. For a look at the entire list of winners in television and radio, CLICK HERE.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.