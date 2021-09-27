Wisconsin brewery challenges school districts that do not mandate masks

Class action lawsuits are in the works to challenge Wisconsin school districts that do not mandate masks. The sponsor of the suits is unusual – a microbrewery.

Critics say the owners of the brewery are just trying to fundraise. Indeed, the owner of Minocqua Brewing said his Super PAC (political action committee) has already raised tens of thousands of dollars for the lawsuits. He said he has to pay the legal bills – and has hired epidemiologists and infectious disease experts to write reports.

Kirk Bangstad

"It’s under the auspices of a public nuisance because in a school that's not mandating masks, you can argue that there's a spreader event happening every single day that's going out into the community because all these kids are, you know potentially getting COVID and giving it to everyone else in the community," said Kirk Bangstad, owner of Minocqua Brewing Company and Super PAC. "So it's a public nuisance."

Minocqua Brewing Company's labels let you know they are progressive. Soon, their political action committee plans to fund a class action lawsuit hoping to get a judge to act right away.

"Lawsuits can last a year or two years – like, that's not the goal," Bangstad said. "The goal is to get a judge in a week, to say, we need to learn more about this, but the potential for damage to kids is so big that we're just gonna do a temporary injunction to force masks on kids that are too young to get a vaccine and then hopefully this injunction lasts until the Pfizer vaccine, You know is okayed by the FDA for children that are young."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

But from Burlington to Menomonee Falls and across the state, parents have fought over mask mandates. It is part of a national fight over masks in schools – and soon the courts will be asked to intervene in Wisconsin.

The CDC recommends universal indoor masking in schools due to the Delta variant.