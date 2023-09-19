National Blue Ribbon Schools, Wisconsin has 8 on 2023 list

article

The U.S. Department of Education named eight Wisconsin schools among its 353 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023.

Among those eight schools are Brookfield East High School, Evans Elementary School (Fond Du Lac) and Willow Glen Primary School (St. Francis). A news release said the recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments.

"The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially and emotionally."

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 schools. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

More information about the program can be found on the Department of Education's website.