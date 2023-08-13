Wisconsin black bear sighting near Eagle

article

A black bear was caught on camera north of Eagle Saturday night, Aug. 12.

Viewer Linda Wood shared the image with FOX6 News.

She said she was traveling south on Highway 67 from Aurora Hospital Summit when she had to stop to avoid the black bear in the road.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Dairy State is home to more than 24,000 black bears.

There have been other recent black bear sightings in Wisconsin. In mid-June, one was spotted in the Town of Ottawa in Waukesha County; the third since May.