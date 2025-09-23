Wisconsin BBB alert: Scammers claim to be HR reps with job offers

article

The Brief Wisconsin BBB is warning of job scams. Those scams involve fake job offers from supposed HR reps from different companies. Wisconsin BBB offers multiple tips to avoid becoming a victim.



The Wisconsin BBB has received multiple reports of job scams involving fake job offers from supposed HR reps from different companies.

Job scam alert

What we know:

Consumers have reported to BBB Scam Tracker that they have been contacted by people claiming to be HR reps or recruiters from various real companies, including Amazon, WBD Global Streaming, Aquent, Creative Niche, and Scion Staffing, with offers to apply for jobs. In an attempt to make these job scams more "humanized," scammers are impersonating real companies and using different names to seem more personal. Consumers have reported receiving these fake messages from names such as Rebecca Harris, Grace, Jasmine Martine, Linda Jackson, Megan Collins, Dorothy, and Olivia Grant.

A news release says these messages may promise remote working options as well as high salaries and big money-making opportunities.

How the scam works

Dig deeper:

At first, this "recruiter" seems professional. They claim to have seen your resume on a job search site and want to interview you for a position. But first, you need to message them on WhatsApp.

Typically, in scams such as these, once you begin messaging on WhatsApp, the "recruiter" will send you messages and ask you to complete a few interview questions. After giving you enthusiastic feedback, they will offer you a position with their company. That is followed by an official-looking contract to fill out and sign.

After you sign, the scammer will ask for your name, address, date of birth, and banking information, claiming they need to add you to direct deposit payroll and other company systems. If you provide this sensitive information, you could easily become a victim of identity theft.

Some versions of this scam don’t end there. As a new hire, you are referred to a "training manager" who will help you set up your home office. This person sends you a check to buy a laptop and other supplies. After depositing the check, your contact will say that you were overpaid and need to return a portion of what you deposited. However, the check is a fake, and any funds you "return" to your new employer will be long gone.

How to avoid employment scams

What you can do:

There are actions you can take to sure you do not become a victim to an employment scam.

Research job offers first. Visit a company’s website and look up its contact information. Verify the company exists and the job posting is real before you interact with a stranger. Do an internet search with the company’s name and the word "scam" to see if anyone has reported a fake job offer. Sometimes, these scammers are impersonating real businesses. Look on Visit a company’s website and look up its contact information. Verify the company exists and the job posting is real before you interact with a stranger. Do an internet search with the company’s name and the word "scam" to see if anyone has reported a fake job offer. Sometimes, these scammers are impersonating real businesses. Look on BBB.org to see any unresolved complaints or negative reviews.

Beware of jobs that involve receiving and returning money. Legitimate companies don’t generally send money to new employees before work is done. They certainly don’t ask you to return funds that you’ve already been paid.

Be careful with your personal information. Never provide anyone with your personal information until you are sure you can trust them with it. Do all the necessary research before divulging anything personal. Never let someone pressure you into giving up your personal information because it’s a "now or never" offer.

Watch out for easy hires. If a company claims they want to hire you without meeting you either virtually or in person, and if they don’t conduct a job interview, you’re probably dealing with a scammer.