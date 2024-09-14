Wisconsin Badgers host Alabama; FOX6 WakeUp live outside Camp Randall

The Wisconsin Badgers host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Sept. 14 – kickoff set for 11 a.m. on FOX6.

FOX6 WakeUp is live from Madison, with coverage on the ground outside Camp Randall and at the Kohl Center.

Related article

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff tailgate starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday outside Kohl Center. After the game, catch a special edition of FOX6 News exclusively on FOX LOCAL.