FOX6 Football Fest set for Saturday, Sept. 14, Sunday, Sept. 15

The FOX6 Football fest is coming your way on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15.

It all starts Saturday morning when FOX6 Weekend WakeUp News goes live from Madison before the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide – at Camp Randall Stadium. Watch a special edition of FOX6 news after the game exclusively on FOX LOCAL.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The party continues on Sunday, Sept. 15 when the Green Bay Packers take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for noon. After the game, watch a special edition of FOX6 News.

The FOX6 Football Fest is ready to rock for an entire weekend! Don't miss it.