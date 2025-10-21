article

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney on Tuesday announced his campaign for Wisconsin attorney general, setting up a rematch of the 2022 race.

In a release, Toney's campaign said the district attorney pledges to "put public safety over politics, restore accountability at the state crime labs, and confront the fentanyl crisis."

"Two years ago, at 39, I underwent open-heart surgery because of a defective heart valve. By the grace of God – and years of running – my heart held on," Toney said in a statement. "That clarity led me here: if I could still make a difference for Wisconsin, I would. After seven years of broken promises and political spin in the Attorney General’s office, it’s time for change.

"As your Top Cop, I will stand up for every Wisconsinite, enforce the law, and bring conservative, common-sense leadership back to the DOJ. That’s what Wisconsinites expect and deserve."

As Fond du Lac County's district attorney and past president of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association, Toney's campaign said he secured significant pay raises for prosecutors and public defenders, additional crime lab positions and more than 50 new prosecutor positions.

"Bipartisan leadership – and conservative, common-sense problem-solving," the statement continued. "Wisconsin needs an Attorney General who protects our people, not our politics. Let’s put public safety first, restore competence to the labs, take on crime in Milwaukee, and protect all of Wisconsin."

Nearly three-fourths of the way through his second term, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced earlier this month his own reelection campaign. He defeated incumbent Brad Schimel in 2018 and held off a challenge from Toney to win election to a second term in 2022.

Kaul's campaign, when announcing his reeleciton bid, said he has been an advocate for liberal causes as attorney general. He has repeatedly called on Republican legislators to enact gun safety measures, to no avail. He persuaded the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court to strike down the state’s abortion ban this year. Kaul has launched an investigation into clergy sex abuse in Wisconsin and has worked to expedite testing of sexual assault evidence kits.

The general election for Wisconsin attorney general is on Nov. 3, 2026.