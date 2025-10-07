Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announces reelection campaign

article

The Brief Josh Kaul announced his campaign for reelection as Wisconsin Attorney General on Tuesday, Oct. 7. The announcement confirms Kaul will not be seeking the office of governor in the 2026 election cycle. Kaul's statement emphasized his commitment to protecting rights, public safety, and the rule of law as he seeks to build on progress in Wisconsin.



Josh Kaul announced on Tuesday, Oct. 7 his campaign for reelection as Wisconsin Attorney General.

Kaul not running for governor

What we know:

With this announcement, Kaul will not be seeking office as governor.

Kaul is nearly three-quarters of the way through his second term. He defeated incumbent Republican Brad Schimel in 2018 and held off a challenge from Republican Eric Toney, Fond du Lac County’s district attorney, to win a second term in 2022. Toney is expected to run for attorney general again in 2026.

Kaul has been an advocate for liberal causes as attorney general. He has repeatedly called on Republican legislators to enact gun safety measures, to no avail. He successfully persuaded the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court to strike down the state’s abortion ban this year. Kaul has launched an investigation into clergy sex abuse in Wisconsin and has worked to expedite testing of sexual assault evidence kits.

The general election for Wisconsin Attorney General will be held on Nov. 3, 2026.

What they're saying:

Kaul issued the following statement in a news release:

"This is a pivotal time for our nation. Some of our most basic rights are under threat. Severe cuts have been made to programs that provide opportunities and have helped communities move forward. It’s critical that we continue to have an AG who will stand up for our freedoms and the rule of law.

"In Wisconsin, we’ve made meaningful progress, and we need to build on that progress. As my track record shows, I’m committed to working to protect public safety and to looking out for the interests of Wisconsinites."

Governor's race to date

What we know:

The governor's race is wide open after Democratic incumbent Tony Evers, 73, announced this summer that he won't seek reelection. The race will be the highest-profile contest on the ballot, but it has even greater significance this cycle as Democrats look to hold the office and take control of the Legislature for the first time since 2010.

More than half-a-dozen Democrats have announced plans to run in the August primary. Kaul would have been the de facto front-runner had he joined, given his large base of support and two statewide election victories.

The most prominent candidates in the Democratic primary scramble include Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez; Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley; state Sen. Kelda Roys; state Rep. Francesca Hong and former Wisconsin Economic Development Commission leader Missy Hughes.

The most notable Republicans running are U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann.