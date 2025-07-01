Wisconsin approves National Avenue, Brewers Boulevard improvements
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin has approved a $2.5 million improvement project along National Avenue (WIS 59) and Brewers Boulevard/Miller Park Way in Milwaukee County.
What we know:
A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the project will bolster mobility and traffic flow along local roadways prior to the permanent Hawley Road eastern ramp closures that will take place during the upcoming I-94 East-West project.
Construction is scheduled to begin the week of July 7, with completion in fall 2025.
What's changing
Improvements include:
- Widening of westbound National Avenue
- Adding a second left-turn lane for northbound Miller Park Way to westbound National Avenue
- Intersection and sidewalk improvements, along with bike lane accommodations
- New permanent traffic signals
What to expect:
- National Avenue and Brewers Boulevard/Miller Park Way will remain open to traffic
- Single lane closure on northbound and southbound Brewers Boulevard/Miller Park Way, at National Avenue
- Westbound National Avenue will be reduced to one lane from Brewers Boulevard/Miller Park Way to 50th Street
- On-street parking restrictions along both directions of National Avenue
- Alternating adjacent side road closures
- Access to businesses and residences will be maintained
All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.
What you can do:
For more information, visit the project website.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.