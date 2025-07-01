Wisconsin approves National Avenue, Brewers Boulevard improvements

article

The Brief Construction will begin soon to improve National Avenue (WIS 59) and Brewers Boulevard/Miller Park Way in Milwaukee County. The project is set to begin the week of July 7. Construction should be complete by the fall.



Wisconsin has approved a $2.5 million improvement project along National Avenue (WIS 59) and Brewers Boulevard/Miller Park Way in Milwaukee County.

National Avenue, Brewers Boulevard improvements OK'd

What we know:

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the project will bolster mobility and traffic flow along local roadways prior to the permanent Hawley Road eastern ramp closures that will take place during the upcoming I-94 East-West project.

Construction is scheduled to begin the week of July 7, with completion in fall 2025.

What's changing

Improvements include:

Widening of westbound National Avenue

Adding a second left-turn lane for northbound Miller Park Way to westbound National Avenue

Intersection and sidewalk improvements, along with bike lane accommodations

New permanent traffic signals

What to expect:

National Avenue and Brewers Boulevard/Miller Park Way will remain open to traffic

Single lane closure on northbound and southbound Brewers Boulevard/Miller Park Way, at National Avenue

Westbound National Avenue will be reduced to one lane from Brewers Boulevard/Miller Park Way to 50th Street

On-street parking restrictions along both directions of National Avenue

Alternating adjacent side road closures

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained

All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

What you can do:

For more information, visit the project website.