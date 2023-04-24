Wisconsin abortion referendum, Senator Ron Johnson pitches again

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is again calling for a statewide referendum on abortion, something he brought up during his winning 2022 Senate campaign.

Senator Johnson said abortion was certainly important in Democratic wins in Wisconsin and said Republicans need to lead on the issue.

During a stop in Milwaukee Monday, April 24, he again pitched his idea for a statewide referendum. His proposed question would ask voters: "At what point does society have the responsibility to protect the life of an unborn child?"

There would be many options.

FOX6 News asked him during the campaign where he’d draw the line, and he wouldn’t say.

On Monday, he reiterated that, saying it’s a secret ballot, and he didn’t want to impose his views on others.

The senator took questions at an event hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club.

"With proper education, people really realize what a little baby looks like inside the womb at 8, 10, 12 weeks," said Johnson. "I have a hard believing people would allow abortion past about 12 weeks.

Johnson also raised questions about COVID-19 vaccines.

He was asked if he thought President Joe Biden should be impeached. He said he'd never be convicted, but he said two cabinet secretaries should be – the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Secretary of State.

Wisconsin Democrats criticized the senator, saying: