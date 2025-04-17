Wisconsin abduction case; Gary Day in Dodge County court, $2M cash bond

The Brief Gary Day made his initial appearance in Dodge County court on Thursday, April 17. Day is accused of abducting a pregnant Beaver Dam teenager. Deputies arrested Day earlier this month near Omaha, Nebraska. The teenage girl has been reunited with her family.



Gary Day, the man accused of abducting a pregnant Beaver Dam teenager, made his initial appearance in Dodge County court on Thursday, April 17.

Initial appearance in court

What we know:

Day, 40, is charged in Dodge County with two counts of abduction of a child and two counts of child enticement.

Gary Day

The judge overseeing the case set Day's bond at $2 million. He also ordered that Day have no contact with minors.

The backstory:

Day, 40, was booked into the Dodge County Jail on Wednesday evening, April 16. Deputies arrested Day earlier this month near Omaha, Nebraska.

The teenage girl was the subject of an Amber Alert for two months. She has since been reunited with her family.

Gary Day

Day is the father of the 17-year-old girl's unborn child.

Editor's note: In past stories, FOX6 News named the missing teenager and showed her picture because there was an Amber Alert. Police and the public were trying to find her and bring her to safety. Now, she's been found and identified as a crime victim. At this point, FOX6 will no longer use her name and photo to protect her privacy.