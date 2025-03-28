WIS 32 in Sheboygan County road construction, closure begins March 31

article

The Brief A $5.1 million construction project will close WIS 32 from Cedar Grove to Sheboygan Falls starting Monday, March 31. The project will include replacing culverts, resurfacing roadway, reconstructing pedestrian curb ramps and more. If all goes as planned, the work is expected to finish in October 2025.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announced that construction begins Monday, March 31 on 9.9 miles of WIS 32 from County D/Union Avenue in the village of Cedar Grove to WIS 28 near the village of Sheboygan Falls in Sheboygan County.

WIS 32 will be closed and detoured at the start of construction. The $5.1 million project is expected to finish in October 2025.

Project improvements

What we know:

The project includes replacing five large box culverts and seven smaller cross culverts, resurfacing the roadway by milling two inches of the existing surface and repaving two inches of new asphaltic surface, replacing guardrail, reconstructing the pedestrian curb ramps in Cedar Grove, minor inlet repair, and new pavement marking with centerline rumble strips.

Traffic impacts

WIS 32 will be CLOSED AND DETOURED in two phases for culvert replacement to limit disruption to the traveling public. There will be hard closures at each culvert crossing. No vehicles will be permitted to cross. Local and emergency services access to properties in the work zone will always be maintained.

More information

What you can do:

This project has a dedicated 511 Wisconsin Construction website located at https://projects.511wi.gov/32scculverts/.

During construction, this project’s construction operations and traffic impacts will be featured weekly on the Northeast Region Weekly Highway Construction Advisory at https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-ne/.