WIS 16 improvement project; Waukesha and Jefferson Counties
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A $2.12 million improvement project has been approved for WIS 16 from WIS 67 to Rock River Road in Waukesha and Jefferson Counties. Work is scheduled to begin the week of April 16.
Improvements
- Mill and overlay of WIS 16 within project limits.
- Base patching
- Widening at shoulder points
- Guard rail improvements
Traffic impacts
- Single lane closures in 4-lane sections of WIS 16At least one lane of travel will be maintained in each direction during construction.
- Flagging operations in 2-lane section of WIS 16 and ramps to Wisconsin Avenue.
- Access to local businesses and residences to be maintained.
Work is scheduled for completion in fall 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.
Visit the project webpage.