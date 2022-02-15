WIS 145, Milwaukee County improvements to begin Feb. 21

article

A $13.7 million contract to resurface WIS 145 (Fond du Lac Freeway) from 68th Street to Good Hope Road in the city of Milwaukee has been approved by the state.

The project also includes improving various bridges along WIS 145, as well as nearby WIS 175 (Appleton Avenue), and WIS 181 (76th Street).

A news release says work is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 21, weather permitting.

Project improvements

Resurfacing four miles of WIS 145

Restriping WIS 145 to become a two-lane roadway facility in each direction The improvement will make use of the existing two-inside travel lanes in each direction. The previous outside third lane will be converted to longer ramp acceleration and deceleration lanes allowing additional space to merge with mainline traffic, along with providing a wider shoulder.

The improvement will make use of the existing two-inside travel lanes in each direction.

The previous outside third lane will be converted to longer ramp acceleration and deceleration lanes allowing additional space to merge with mainline traffic, along with providing a wider shoulder.

Bridge deck replacement and painting of the Grantosa Drive bridges over WIS 145

Application of a thin polymer overlay to eight bridges located along WIS 145, WIS 175, and WIS 181

Spot repairs and painting to the WIS 145 bridges over the Union Pacific Railroad and Flagg Avenue

Repaving shoulders and installing new beam guard along WIS 145 north of Good Hope Road

What to expect

Traffic along WIS 145 will be reduced to one lane in each direction during construction.

Various temporary, directional, overnight, and full closures are necessary to facilitate different bridge work along the corridor. For more information on the various closures, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/wis145/traffic-impacts-detours/

Construction is scheduled for completion by fall 2022. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions.