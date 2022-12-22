Tow trucks busy, winter storm creates tough travel conditions

Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies responded to nearly two dozen calls – including a dozen crashes – during Thursday's winter storm.

The severe weather is keeping tow truck drivers across the region busy as they're dispatched to help drivers. Strong wind, blowing snow and slick roads made travel treacherous.

"Try to go to bed early because I know it’s coming," said Paul Krauska, owner of Eddie's Service in Saukville. "With the truck, checking all the fluids and everything and making sure everything is all working."

Ahead of a storm, it's always the same routine for Krauska – getting ready for a long night that comes with many challenges.

"It takes a lot out of you when the wind starts blowing, and you feel that cold air coming on," he said. "If my weight shifts, if I hit an ice patch or a snow drift, it picks the whole truck up and goes sideways."

Paul Krauska, owner of Eddie's Service, driving Thursday, Dec. 22

Krauska has been towing cars for 23 years. Nights like Thursday come with extra dangers and a ton of work.

"Some of these cars, they’ll go down in the ditch pretty far," said Krauska.

During a normal snowfall, Krauska said he responds to roughly a dozen car pullouts, but during a snow storm it could be upward of 50.

"It’s steel, and when it gets wet from the snow, it gets very slippery, so you gotta be careful," Krauska said.

Paul Krauska, owner of Eddie's Service, tows a USPS vehicle Thursday, Dec. 22

In conditions like Thursday's, he helps out and keeps his head on a swivel – offering advice to keep everyone safe on the roads.

"When it’s this bad, there’s no real reason to be out. Don’t go out," said Krauska. "Reevaluate why you’re going out."

Krauska has responded to countless crashes in weather like Thursday's. He said to stay in your car until help arrives; it can be very dangerous if other drivers don't see you.