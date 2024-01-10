Winter storm springs snowplow crews into action: 'Be ready!'

Winter was off to a slow start for snowplow crews until a winter storm struck Tuesday.

Washington County saw some of southeast Wisconsin's highest snowfall totals. With plow trucks parked and ready since October, crews said they ended up on the clock all day and night.

"We haven’t had a plowable event yet, up to Jan. 9 – and all of a sudden," said Zachary Consiglio, F&S Enterprises owner and snowplow driver.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News rode along with Consiglio as cleanup continued Wednesday. He said Tuesday's snow was especially thick and heavy.

"When you are plowing, and it’s snowing super hard, and it feels like you are in a vortex," he said.

Zachary Consiglio with F&S Enterprises clears snow after winter storm

While Consiglio said business felt especially slow until Tuesday, his company's crews were out clearing snow for 25 hours.

"I think our last driver was out until 6 a.m. (Wednesday) morning," he said. "You do what you gotta do, especially when it’s the first snowstorm."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Looking at the upcoming forecast, Consiglio knows it definitely will not be the last time his crews roll out this season.

"I was loading up the salters this morning, and then texting the drivers and telling them, ‘Hey – be ready! You’re not getting any more sleep this week!'" he said.