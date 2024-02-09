Winnebago System sturgeon spearing in question, ice conditions worsen

article

The Winnebago System sturgeon spearing season opens Saturday, Feb. 10 – but it may be over before it even begins due to lake ice conditions.

Pockets of open water remain on the lake, and winds overnight opened multiple large cracks. Local first responders and fishing clubs are urging people to stay off the ice.

Under the current rule, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources notes sturgeon spearing season opens on the second Saturday in February regardless of weather conditions. It continues for 16 consecutive days unless closed early if harvest registration data indicates the harvest cap will be met.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

If any harvest cap is met early, a closure notice would be posted to the DNR’s Winnebago System sturgeon spearing webpage and Facebook account, as well as distributed in the daily sturgeon updates provided via email.

The DNR does not monitor ice conditions, so check with local fishing clubs and conservation groups for local ice conditions. Keep in mind that ice conditions can change throughout the season. Get tips for staying safe on the ice from the DNR’s ice safety webpage.