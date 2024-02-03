Winnebago System sturgeon spearing season opens Feb. 10

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues to prepare for the Winnebago System sturgeon spearing season, which opens Saturday, Feb. 10.

Under the current rule, the DNR said sturgeon spearing season opens on the second Saturday in February regardless of weather conditions. It continues for 16 consecutive days unless closed early if harvest registration data indicates the harvest cap will be met.

If any harvest cap is met early, a closure notice will be posted to the DNR’s Winnebago System sturgeon spearing webpage and Facebook account, as well as distributed in the daily sturgeon updates provided via email.

This year’s harvest caps are:

Lake Winnebago: 280 juvenile females, 725 adult females, 994 males

Upriver Lakes: 70 juvenile females, 80 adult females, 248 males

Winnebago System Totals: 350 juvenile females, 805 adult females, 1,242 males

Sturgeon spearing registration on Lake Winnebago System

Season predictions, ice safety

The sturgeon spearing season length is usually dictated in part by water clarity and ice conditions on the Upriver Lakes and Lake Winnebago. This year, the DNR said biologists haven't been able to conduct water clarity assessments due to rapidly changing weather and ice conditions.

Spearers and spectators are also reminded no ice is 100% safe. The DNR does not monitor ice conditions, so check with local fishing clubs and conservation groups for local ice conditions. Keep in mind that ice conditions can change throughout the season. Get tips for staying safe on the ice from the DNR’s ice safety webpage.

Spearers will be able to find the season forecast and daily harvest updates on the Winnebago System sturgeon spearing webpage and via email.

Registration information

The DNR reminds spearers that once they have successfully speared a sturgeon, the tag must be validated by tearing off the bottom portion, the sturgeon must then be brought to an official registration station and registered by 2 p.m. on the day it was speared.

Any sturgeon harvested from Lake Winnebago must be registered at one of the registration stations on Lake Winnebago, and any sturgeon harvested from the Upriver Lakes (lakes Poygan, Butte des Morts or Winneconne) must be registered at one of the Upriver Lakes registration stations.

Check the 2024 sturgeon spearing regulations for specifics.