Windows broken along Wisconsin Avenue; Milwaukee man arrested

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man has been arrested after police say he broke numerous windows at businesses along Wisconsin Avenue early Monday, May 9.

Officials say the property damage complaint came in around 3:15 a.m. Monday. The suspect smashed windows to several businesses – including the Subway restaurant, TJMaxx, and Potbelly's in the Plankinton Arcade.

Police say nothing was stolen.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story.