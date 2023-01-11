Window Select filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late January

article

A Menomonee Falls window installer with hundreds of unhappy customers is entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Window Select confirms with Contact 6 that it plans to enter bankruptcy proceedings in late January. Officials say Chapter 11 will allow them to reorganize while still fulfilling most, if not all, of their contracts.

More than 400 consumers have filed complaints with Wisconsin Consumer Protection about Window Select. Many said they paid for projects that had not started – or were not finished.

Window Select moved out of its headquarters in 2022. The company faces dozens of cases in small claims court.