Wind threatens Candy Cane Lane inflatables

The high winds can make outdoor objects dangerous if things are not properly tied down. Candy Cane Lane residents in West Allis spent the day Wednesday, Dec. 15 securing Christmas decorations before a high wind warning took effect.

Commetic Mueller is known for his pile of white plastic.

"Everyone knows who I am because I have the 6-foot unicorn," said Mueller.

Her unicorn stayed in a sort of hibernation Wednesday night. With winds picking up, inflatables were holding on to their hats.

"All the blow-up animals that I have are definitely coming down, but the Christmas lights are staying up," said Mueller.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

One homeowner said if there's wind gusts over 20 miles per hour, his display stays grounded. Wind gusts Wednesday night were predicted to be more than triple that, so Chris Moglia double-checked the footing of each snowflake.

"I’m thinking I’m just going to leave it and hope it doesn’t end up down the street," he said.

As night fell, some cars made their way through Candy Cane Lane in case things end up looking different come Thursday.

"We figured that a lot of the decorations will be blowing all over, so get in here to see it now before it does disappear," said Patrick Pickel.

Visitors enjoyed the displays, even if they were a little flatter than usual.

"There’s two reindeer on the left and right and a snowman in the middle, and I like that," said Caynen Norberg.

Advertisement



