Williams Bay Yerkes Observatory's world's tallest glass Christmas tree

A world record stands tall in Williams Bay. It's full of holiday spirit, too.

It's made up of 3,000 pounds of glass.

"It’s like, super tall," said Mia Mohr. "It’s like, a billion feet."

It's not quite that tall, but it does break a record.

"It’s a 31-foot tall spinning steel structure," said Jason Mack with Jason Mack Glass.

Mack said it's the world's largest glass Christmas tree. It sits at the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay.

"This is really a great opportunity for people in the community to come out and see something unusual, see a world record be broken," said Becca Prox.

It took nine days to build, even in the frigid weather. The glass sculpture only grew thanks to the community. Mack said they used donated glass -- things like wine bottles and pickle jars.

"We’ve had everyone from a 4-year-old to a 90-year-old add liquid glass to the tree," said Mack.

To create the Christmas tree, Mack said the glass was heated in a 2,200-degree furnace.

"We wrap the liquid glass on it as the tree spins," said Mack.

It's a work of art that's helping visitors ring in the holidays.

"I like how it’s sparkly, and it looks really tall," said Walter Mohr.

To take the tree down, the artists will put on special gloves and grab chunks of the glass from the tree before bringing it back to their studio, where they’ll turn that glass into ornaments that will be put up for sale.