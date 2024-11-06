Wied defeats Lyerly in Wisconsin's 8th District; view results

article

The Brief The race for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District featured two newcomers. Democrat Kristin Lylerly and Republican Tony Wied faced each other. Mike Gallagher, a Republican, resigned before the end of his current term.



Republican Tony Wied defeated Democrat Kristin Lyerly on Tuesday in the race for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep Mike Gallagher, a Republican, announced in February he would not seek reelection to Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District, a seat he'd held since 2017. Then, in March, he announced he would resign before the end of the current term.

Because of the timing of Gallagher's resignation, Wisconsin law dictated there would be no special election – and the seat would be filled in the Nov. 5 general election.

For a time, Gallagher was one of the highest-profile Republicans considering a run for U.S. Senate this year against incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin). But he abandoned the idea in 2023. He said at that time that he planned to run for a fifth term in the House.

Who is Kristin Lyerly?

Lyerly is a medical doctor who has practiced in Green Bay, Oconto, Marinette and Sheboygan. She attended medical school at the University of Wisconsin and graduated with her M.D. and a master's degree in public health.

In August, Lyerly ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. She ran to represent Wisconsin's 88th district in the state Assembly in 2020, but lost to Republican John Macco.

The Lyerly campaign lists health care, the economy and reproductive rights as key issues for the Democratic nominee. You can find details about Lyerly's stance on those issues and others on her campaign website.

Who is Tony Wied?

Wied was raised in Green Bay, attended St. Norbert College and has lived in Brown County his entire life. He has three decades of experience starting, building and operating businesses in northeast Wisconsin. He sold his Dino Stop gas stations in 2022.

In August, Wied won the Republican primary over State Sens. Roger Roth and State Sen. Andre Jacque.

The Wied campaign lists border security, government spending and supporting Donald Trump as key issues for the Republican nominee. You can find details about Wied's stance on those issues and others on his campaign website.