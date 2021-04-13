WI reaches deal with USDA, preserves $70M+ a month in food assistance

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Tuesday, April 13 his administration has reached a deal with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to ensure the state will continue receiving more than $70 million in food assistance benefits for more than 400,000 Wisconsin households.

Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, the USDA may provide additional emergency food assistance allotments to requesting states for which an emergency or disaster declaration has been issued due to an outbreak of COVID-19. In Wisconsin, these emergency allotment benefits, which are entirely federally funded, now total more than $70 million per month.

In its decision in Fabick v. Evers, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin struck down Gov. Evers’ public health emergency and effectively barred the governor from declaring a new public health emergency relating to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving Wisconsin under no emergency or disaster declaration and rendering the state ineligible to receive these additional funds under the federal requirements.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

After the Court’s decision in Fabick, Gov. Evers and members of the Evers Administration worked with the USDA/FNS to reach an agreement ensuring Wisconsin will continue to receive the funds in the absence of the governor being able to declare a public health emergency. The USDA/FNS agreed on Tuesday to accept an Evers Administration declaration that will preserve these critical benefits.