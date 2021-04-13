Gov. Evers speaks about need for statewide juvenile justice reform

Gov. Tony Evers hosted a news conference in Milwaukee at the Running Rebels Community Organization on the need for statewide juvenile justice reform and the governor's 2021-23 budget proposal.

"Our Badger Bounce Back agenda begins to make changes in our juvenile justice system at every level. But it starts with making sure we're treating kids, like kids and working to prevent them from getting involved in the justice system to begin with," said Gov. Tony Evers. "It's about investing in people and not prisons."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Gov. Evers also offered his reaction to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services instructing Wisconsin vaccine providers to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to a federal review of adverse side effects reported. Evers said he supported the pause.

"They did the right thing. Hopefully we can get back to using it in the near future," said Gov. Evers. "I understand the CDC's necessity to pull back and investigate furthur."