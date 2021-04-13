Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Evers speaks about need for statewide juvenile justice reform

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Tony Evers
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Gov. Evers hosts press conference on Juvenile Justice Reform in Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers hosted&nbsp;a news conference in Milwaukee&nbsp;at the Running Rebels Community Organization on the need for statewide juvenile justice reform.

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers hosted a news conference in Milwaukee at the Running Rebels Community Organization on the need for statewide juvenile justice reform and the governor's 2021-23 budget proposal. 

"Our Badger Bounce Back agenda begins to make changes in our juvenile justice system at every level. But it starts with making sure we're treating kids, like kids and working to prevent them from getting involved in the justice system to begin with," said Gov. Tony Evers. "It's about investing in people and not prisons."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Gov. Evers also offered his reaction to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services instructing Wisconsin vaccine providers to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to a federal review of adverse side effects reported. Evers said he supported the pause. 

"They did the right thing. Hopefully we can get back to using it in the near future," said Gov. Evers. "I understand the CDC's necessity to pull back and investigate furthur."

US investigating possible air bag failures in GM vehicles
slideshow

US investigating possible air bag failures in GM vehicles

The U.S. government's highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the air bags may not inflate in a crash on thousands of General Motors vehicles.

Brookfield girl with bone cancer gets her own treehouse
slideshow

Brookfield girl with bone cancer gets her own treehouse

 A Brookfield girl diagnosed with cancer had a wish come true when she got her very own treehouse.

Protesters block traffic on I-43

Protesters blocked traffic on I-43 for a short time Monday.&nbsp;